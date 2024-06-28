Legendary Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the England cricket team's decision to elect to bowl after winning the toss against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final. India piled up 171 runs in their 20 overs, a total that always seemed like an uphill climb for the English batters. Ultimately, England fell short by a whopping 68 runs. After the game, Akhtar wondered what had inspired England to choose to bowl, given the might and variety of India's bowling lineup.

"Someone please tell me which Einstein adviced England to bat second. What scientist do they have?" questioned a puzzled Akhtar after the game on his YouTube channel.

"Against a team that has Axar Patel, a match-winner like Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Then they have Jasprit Bumrah. So who advised you to win the toss and bowl?" continued Akhtar.

England's batting unit could not deal with the firepower of India's bowling. Only three batters crossed the 20-run mark, and one more managed to hit double digits.

Axar Patel was the star of the show, dismantling the English top order with three wickets (3/23 in 4 overs). Spin partner Kuldeep Yadav also picked up three wickets, while Bumrah added two wickets to his tally.

However, Shoaib Akhtar reserved more praise for India's batting. Courtesy of a half-century by Rohit Sharma, and sizeable efforts from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, India reached a total of 171/7 in 20 overs.

Rohit accelerated early, scoring a 39-ball 57 on a tough Guyana pitch. Suryakumar Yadav made 47 off 36, and Hardik contributed a quickfire 13-ball 23, with two sixes.

"I'm very happy to see India win," said Akhtar. "They have a good range of batting. There are no batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya," said Akhtar.

India will take on South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup Final in Barbados on June 29. Both sides are yet to lose a game so far in the tournament.