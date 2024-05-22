There were a lot of questions over the potential wicket-keeping choices for the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The selectors finally decided to drop KL Rahul and opt for two specialist wicket-keeper batters - Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. However, considering the team composition, it seems like only one of them will find a place in the playing XI. Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he was impressed by Pant's return following his near-fatal car accident but chose Samson as his pick due to his brilliant run of form in the ongoing IPL 2024.

"Rishabh Pant played well in the IPL. He has come out of his injuries. He looked fit, batted well and did some nice wicketkeeping. But Sanju played really well. I would like to see him get a chance. He has been performing consistently. He has been scoring 60s and 70s and is not the old Sanju anymore who would score just 30s and 40s. But there has been no hurry in bringing Pant back, he worked really hard. I hope he does something special for India," Harbhajan said at an event.

Another major exclusion from the 15-member squad was Rinku Singh who was named in the reserves list and Harbhajan believes he should be added in place of a spin option.

"The World Cup team has been selected. The batting is good. I think we are one fast bowler short. One player that I think we will miss is Rinku Singh, because he is someone who can win the match single-handedly for us. He can chase down 60 runs in 20 balls. I think selecting four spinners is a bit too much. Three would have been enough. I wish Team India all the best, hope they bring the cup," Harbhajan said.

"I do not think we will ever play four spinners in a game. Ravindra Jadeja will play. Maybe Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will play with him. Maybe we will field three spinners in a game. We will get to know the combo on seeing the conditions," he added.

India will face Pakistan in one of the highly-anticipated matches of the T20 World Cup on June 9 and Harbhajan sounded extremely confident about a victory for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

"I am sure we will win against Pakistan, we have a great track record against them and have a better team," concluded the former India spinner.