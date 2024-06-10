Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was seen playing baseball with former India head coach Ravi Shastri during a fan event in New York. In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Tendulkar and Shastri interacted with the fans on the eve of the T20 World Cup blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the Big Apple. Thousands gathered at the fan zone to witness Shastri pitching some baseballs to Tendulkar. The event was organised by ICC and DP World, one of the principal sponsors of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar the star attractions in New York ahead of #INDvPAK, with thanks to @dpworld," ICC captioned the video.

After playing some baseball, Tendulkar and Shastri interacted with the local kids, and gave away cricket kits to them.

Sharing his views on the India-Pakistan clash, Tendulkar had wished both the teams the best of luck and noted that their all clashes in the 50-over and 20-over World Cups have been thrilling and exhilarating.

"India versus Pakistan has always been a big match and exhilarating. My first World Cup clash against them was in Australia. The number of WC matches we have played against them are all exciting and have tight finishes which people have enjoyed. Coming to the T20 WC from 2007 to 2022, all these matches have been tight and exhilarating as well. I would like to wish both of the teams the best of luck, though my best wishes will be slightly more towards India," Tendulkar said at the event.