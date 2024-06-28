With back-to-back half-centuries to his name, it is fair to say that India captain Rohit Sharma has led the team from the front. After a shaky start to the tournament in the group stage, Rohit has been firing on all cylinders of late, scoring half-centuries against England and Australia, respectively. In the semi-final against England, Rohit stitched together a crucial partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, adding 73 runs in 50 balls, to help India post 171/7. During their partnership, there was a moment where Rohit told Suryakumar that he would attack Liam Livingstone if he bowls overpitches the ball.

"Upar dega toh deta hu na (if he overpitches, I will smack him)," Rohit can be heard as saying in a viral video.

Rohit lived up to his words as he launched launched the ball over long-on.

If Kehke lena is an Art , Then Captain Rohit Sharma is Maestro of it pic.twitter.com/5iyxKud8vN — (@GloriousHitman) June 28, 2024

Coming back to the match, Rohit (57 runs from 39 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar (47 runs from 36 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya (23 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* runs from 9 balls, 2 fours) also played a supporting role in the first innings.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook (25 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) and Jos Buttler (23 runs from 15 balls, 4 fours) were the only standout batters for the Three Lions.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target.