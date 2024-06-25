On Tuesday, Afghanistan experienced their most important day in their cricket history so far. The team led by Rashid Khan defeated Bangladesh to knock out Australia and qualify for the first time ever in a T20 World Cup semi-final. However, there was one incident that seemed to mar the whole occasion for Afghanistan. It happened when Gulbadin Naib dramatically fell on his back, clutching his thigh after Trott signalled his players to slow things down.

But minutes later, not only was the all-rounder back on the field but he also went on to take Tanzim Hasan's wicket, causing several former players and commentators to question the genuineness of his discomfort.

But Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan sought to play down the incident.

"Well, he had some cramp, I don't know what happened to him and I don't know what's going on in social media but that doesn't matter - it's just the end field injury which comes and then we haven't lost any overs, the rain came and we just went off, it's not something like brought a massive difference in the game," Rashid khan.

"We came back on field after five minutes and there was no massive difference. For me, it's just like a small injury comes in, then you have to take some time."

This is Unacceptable

This is cheating from Afghanistan



Bangladesh scored 81 Runs before the rain and they were only 2 Runs behind par score and Gulbadin Naib do this to avoid Bangladesh victory on DLS



Once a cheater always a Cheater pic.twitter.com/oEnVPlcFCP — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) June 25, 2024

Skipper Rashid Khan believes that Afghanistan's maiden T20 World Cup semifinal qualification, following spectacular wins over New Zealand and Australia along the way, is a momentous feat that will inspire the youth of the strife-torn nation.

Afghanistan, who became a full ICC member only in 2017, scripted history by qualifying for their maiden T20 World Cup semifinal with a win over Bangladesh here.

"I think the semi-final is going to be a massive, massive like inspiration for the youngsters back home in Afghanistan. That Afghanistan team get into the semis for the first time," Rashid said at the post match press conference.

"And we have done it under 19 level, but this level we haven't done that. Even Super Eight was first time for us and then in semis," he added.

Moments after the win, visuals of jubilant fans back home celebrating Afghanistan's historic achievement started doing the rounds on social media.

With the feat, Afghanistan have showed how much they have progressed in the white ball formats. At last year's ODI World Cup, they upset defending champions England and former winners Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They are continuing their giant slaying run at the T20 World Cup having beaten heavyweights New Zealand and Australia.

"The cricket we have played in the whole tournament so far - I think we deserve to be in the semis. The way everyone took the responsibility of getting into the game and performing best for the team," said Rashid.

"So, I don't know how I can describe my feeling but it's a massive achievement for us as a team and as a nation to be in the semis and now looking forward to the semis." The Afghanistan cricket team is a group of individuals who have honed their skills by plying their trade in T20 leagues around the world. But when they come together to play for their country, it's hard to find a more passionate bunch.

With PTI inputs