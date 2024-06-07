The USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash turned out to be an absolute thriller, with Super Over required to separate the two teams in the match at Texas on Thursday. Pakistan, who are to face India next in the global event, received a brutal humbling against the newcomers, with the result sending shockwaves across the cricketing spectrum. Not just the Americans, even Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was hooked to the mayhem that the USA vs Pakistan clash in the Group A caused, a picture of him in the New York Subway proved.

As the USA stunned former T20 World Cup champions Pakistan, a picture of Dravid travelling inside the New York Subway has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Dravid could be spotted checking the scores of USA vs Pakistan game, proving that he got infected by the match's fever too.

Rahul Dravid following the Super Over of Pakistan vs USA on Espn Cricinfo. [: Vishal Misra] pic.twitter.com/eanrXe6my6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 6, 2024

As for the contest, history was created at the Grand Prairie Stadium under the leadership of Monank Patel and with a pace attack spearheaded by Saurabh Netravalkar, guided the USA team to stand victorious over one of the tournament's favourites, Pakistan.

In a single match, Netravalkar became a sensation on social media with fans started to compare him with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Patiala House character. Netravalkar, a 32-year-old left-arm quick, troubled Pakistan batters with his disciplined line and length throughout his four-over spell in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Despite achieving figures of 2/18 in his four-over spell, Netravalkar made the headlines for defending 18 runs in the Super Over against the hard-hitting duo of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Alternate realities and dreams unfolded on Netravalkar's every delivery in the Super Over. His spellbinding performance took the USA to an elusive maiden T20I win over Pakistan.

Netravalkar featured for the India U-19 team in the World Cup in his youth. Fourteen years later, he shattered the dreams of Pakistan fans who hoped for a winning start ahead of their high-voltage clash against arch-rival India.

His fairytale story began in the United States, where he got the chance to represent a country that was on the periphery of leaving its mark in the world of cricket.

With ANI Inputs