Legendary Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Wasim Akram launched a brutal rant following the Babar Azam-led side's loss against India in T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan were able to bundle out India for just 119 with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf taking three wickets each. However, the batters had a disappointing outing as Pakistan fell short by 6 runs. During the post-match analysis on Star Sports, Akram ripped apart Pakistan batters and said that Mohammad Rizwan should not have gifted his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah. The wicket proved to be a turning point as Pakistan lose their way.

"Pakistan ko dushman ki zarurat nahi hai, ye khudi bahut hain. Ab inke muh mein chusni daalenge kya hum. Ab inko batayenge situation awareness kya hai? Babar batayega, coach batayega (Pakistan doesn't need an enemy, they are enough for themselves. Now should we put a pacifier in their mouths? Now we have to explain to them what situation awareness is? Babar will explain, the coach will explain)," he said.

"Pichle 8-10 saal se khel rahe hain ye batsmen. Ab Rizwan ko mai bataunga ki main bowler aya hai ek over ke liye, wicket lene aaya hai. Aapne 10 over ke baad koi chauka nahi mara. Koshish bhi nahi ki. Toh 120 (target) bhi chase nahi hua. (These batsmen have been playing for the last 8-10 years. Now should I tell Rizwan that the main bowler has come for one over to take a wicket? You didn't hit a boundary after 10 overs. Didn't even try. So even 120 couldn't be chased)" he further said.

"Ab sharmindagi honi shuru ho gayi hai. As a Pakistani, I want to back the Pakistan team. Hadd hoti hai har cheez ki. (Now it has started to become embarrassing. As a Pakistani, I want to back the Pakistan team. But there's a limit to everything]", Akram concluded.