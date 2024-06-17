The T20 World Cup 2024 witnessed a massive upset as the Pakistan cricket team crashed out of the competition after the encounter between United States and Ireland was abandoned due to rain. The Babar Azam-led side slumped to a shocking loss against United States before they were beaten by traditional rivals India in a thriller. While Pakistan did end up defeating Canada in their third group stage match, it was not enough as the abandoned match resulted in their elimination. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to social media to take a dig at Babar Azam and Co after their exit.

"Contrary to popular belief, Pakistan didn't get knocked out because USA v IRE got rained off. They got knocked out because Pakistan lost to USA," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Due to the two consecutive defeats, Pakistan needed to win both of their remaining matches while United States had to lose both of their matches for Babar Azam and Co to qualify. Even in that scenario, the qualification would have been decided by Net Run Rate (NRR).

However, with the points getting split between United States and Ireland due to their match getting abandoned due to rain, Pakistan crashed out of the tournament with one match remaining.

PCB is now gearing up for a major overhaul and review of the team's performance and is expected to make major decisions in the coming days.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that major surgery is required in the team, hinting at an expected cancellation of players' central contracts, including the captain Babar Azam and other senior players.

(With IANS inputs)