Former India batter Gautam Gambhir wants wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson to win games for India, starting with the upcoming T20 World Cup. Samson has been picked, alongside Rishabh Pant, as the wicketkeeper in the 15-man squad owing to his stellar display in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain has scored 504 runs in 13 matches at an average of 56, helping his team qualify for the playoffs.

Gambhir feels Samson is experienced enough, and he needs to use all his pedigree to show everyone what he is capable of.

"Now that you've gotten picked in the World Cup team, you have that opportunity-the kind that you need to make sure you start winning games for India if you get the chance. You have that experience of playing international cricket. You are not a newbie that you will wait any longer. You have tasted international cricket and you've done well in the IPL, and now you have the chance to play the World Cup. So, hopefully, Sanju shows the world what he is capable of at this stage. International cricket, that too in a stage like the World Cup, when you flourish, the whole world watches and takes note," Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

Gambhir recalled the time when Samson had joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in 2012, but did not play a game for them. He also hoped that Samson can put on a show at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Just the quality of a player. I don't need to see much. Five minutes are enough to figure out what kind of a player he is. Mentally, you always grow, and skill-wise as well. Otherwise, if you get stagnant, you won't be able to survive for too long. The good thing is be it fitness, power-hitting, keeping or captaincy... he has not put a foot wrong. Through captaincy, you start accessing, judging better, reading better. That is when you also become a better batter. I hope Samson's captaincy reflects on his batting at the T20 World Cup if he gets a chance," he added.