Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming And Live Telecast: Netherlands face Nepal in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. This is an important Group D match - a group which also consists of Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh. Earlier, Sri Lanka were defeated comprehensively by South Africa in the first match of Group D. Netherlands will be led by Scott Edwards while Rohit Paudel will be leading the Nepal cricket team.

Squads:

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Michael Levitt, Tim Pringle, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Kyle Klein

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh(w), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Anil Sah, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

When will the Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, June 4 (IST).

Where will the Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

What time will the Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 9:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

