Nepal's dream of entering the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s stage, shattered after they lost against South Africa in a nail-biting thriller. Opting to bowl first, Nepal restricted the Proteas to 115/7 in 20 overs with Kushal Bhurtel scalping four wickets. Later in the chase, Nepal always had an upper hand as their batters stitched good partnerships. However, it was spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's deadly spell of 4/19, which completely changed the result of the game as the Proteas sealed victory on the very last ball.

On the last ball of the match, Nepal needed 2 runs to win. Batter Gulshan Jha failed to connect the bat with Ottneil Baartman's delivery as the ball went straight to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who threw it towards Heinrich Klaasen on time, resulting in Nepal batter's run out.

As the celebrations began in South Africa's camp, Gulshan Jha sat in disbelief after the loss. His teammate Sompal Kami tried to console him but Jha, who got teary eyed, took some moments and then walked away to the dugout.

Nepalese players crying......!!!!



- This is the youngest team in this world cup, they put up a great performance against South Africa but very sadly lost by just 1 run. Nepal has won our hearts.....#SAvNep#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/B1YqreD0Q0 — Khal!D ‌ (@bd71khalid) June 15, 2024

Needing eight runs off the final over in pursuit of a modest target of 116 for a stunning upset win, the Nepalese fell agonisingly short at 114 for seven with Gulshan Jha run out off the final ball as he attempted a single off Ottneil Baartman to force a super over.

"Very grateful to have got the win. Don't think we were anywhere near our best tonight. For large parts, don't think we thought we'd be on the right side of that as well. Lot of learnings for us. We've got a really good pace attack and you have to back that. We spoke about coming in with energy and see if there was anything in the wicket," said South Africa skipper Aiden Markram after the win.

"They (Nepal) bowled really well and made it tough for us. They put us under a lot of pressure and it shows the quality they have. Mix that with a lack of conviction in our dressing room so there's a lot of learnings for us. It's about backing the players we've developed and going forward with that," he added.