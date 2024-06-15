Pakistan's T20 World Cup journey came to a disappointing conclusion on Friday, with the team failing to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Pakistan's elimination came after the United States of America's game against Ireland was washed out due to rain. USA were awarded a point which was enough to take them to the Super 8 stage in their debut appearance in the tournament. Following Pakistan's shock exit, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment over the outcome.

Taking to X, Akhtar shared a one line post, saying: "Pakistan's World Cup journey is over."

Pakistan's World Cup journey is over. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 14, 2024

Pakistan needed Ireland to beat USA heading into their final game of the group stage against the Irish.

However, a draw means that they can only reach four points. Meanwhile, USA ended group league campaign with five points from four games, joining India in the next round from Group A.

Pakistan went down to India in New York on Sunday in a close game, failing to chase a target of 120. Before that, in their opening game in Dallas, they suffered a shock Super Over loss to USA.

The back-to-back defeats meant Pakistan's chances of advancing to the Super Eight were already out of their own hands. Once again, they had to rely on other results going their way.

However, heavy rain and flooding in Fort Lauderdale over the past few days shattered their hopes of advancing through to the next round.

The USA began the tournament with a convincing win over Canada chasing nearly 200 runs, shocked Pakistan in one of T20 World Cup's greatest upsets, and then gave formidable title contenders India a run for their money, but the starting point of the team's upsurge in the game was the morale-boosting T20I series victory over Bangladesh just prior to the showpiece.

The US team comprises eight cricketers of Indian descent, most of them on temporary H1-B visas that allow companies to hire overseas employees, who are trying to revive the sport 180 years after the country hosted the first-ever international cricket match, between USA and Canada at the St George's Cricket Club in New York way back in 1844, 33 years before England and Australia played in their first Test match.

USA's passage to the next round also sealed their place in the group stage of the 2026 edition.

(With PTI Inputs)