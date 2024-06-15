Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Friday after USA qualified into the Super 8s stage in their maiden appearance. Babar Azam and co, who have got two points from three matches, were hoping for Ireland's victory over USA in their previous Group A match. However, the fate had other plans in store as the match between USA and Ireland got washed out due to heavy rain in Florida, resulting in co-hosts getting qualified for the Super 8s with five points. As Pakistan have only one game left in the Group stage, so the maximum they can get is a total of four points.

After Pakistan's shocking exit from the World Cup, social media got flooded with hilarious memes as hashtag "Bye Bye Pakistan" started trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Bye Bye Pakistan!



PKMB! pic.twitter.com/aRuDimGwCC — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) June 14, 2024

Congratulations Pakistan for winning ticket to Karachi airport Bye Bye Qudrat ka Nizam #USAvsIRE pic.twitter.com/MB6mSAJ0ID — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) June 15, 2024

Azam Khan will not travel with the team back to Pakistan as he is yet to explore the restaurants in Florida pic.twitter.com/GcWZ7EqdIs — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 14, 2024

Thanks to their wins over neighbours Canada and heavyweights Pakistan in their first two outings, the USA joined India in the Super Eight stage of the T20 showpiece after their final group match was washed out.

USA ended group league campaign with five points from four games and Pakistan even if they win their last match against Ireland can maximum reach four points.

Pakistan went down to India in New York on Sunday in a close game, failing to chase a target of 120. Before that, in their opening game in Dallas, they suffered a shock Super Over loss to USA.

The back-to-back defeats meant Pakistan's chances of advancing to the Super Eight were already out of their own hands. It is yet another global tournament where the unpredictable Pakistanis again left it too late.

Pakistan's last group stage game will be against Ireland on Sunday in Florida.

(With PTI Inputs)