Applause poured in for the players of the Afghanistan cricket team after they pulled off another historic win, bowling out New Zealand for just 75 in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Experts, players and fans took to social media to hail the Afghanistan team. After beating New Zealand by 84 runs to register their second win of the tournament, Afghanistan added to their giant-killing tally in recent months. The team had already beaten England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan during the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and now, they've added another feather to their cap.

"How do I report a murder in Guyana," was tweeted humorously by former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan. New Zealand's total of 75 is the fifth lowest in T20 World Cup history.

How do I report a murder in Guyana? #T20WorldCup24 #AFGvsNZ — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) June 8, 2024

Chasing 160 after Rahmanullah Gurbaz's brilliant 80, New Zealand's batting fell apart. First Fazalhaq Farooqi, and then Rashid Khan, completely decimated the Kiwi lineup.

"Top notch professional display from Afghanistan!" wrote former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on X.

100+ opening stand by Gurbaz and Ibrahim, Fazalhaq destroying the top order, then Rashid running through the middle order. Top notch professional display from Afghanistan! NZ on the other hand looked extremely under prepared and paid a heavy price. #NZvAFG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OJ0Oam31MQ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 8, 2024

Farooqi and Rashid both picked up four wickets each, while the experienced Mohammad Nabi got two.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja had worked with the Afghanistan team as their mentor during the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and reserved high praise for them.

"They are very special people as human beings," said Jadeja.

Ajay Jadeja On @ACBofficials Afghanistan Cricket Players and Team pic.twitter.com/3xwPukwfNq — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) June 7, 2024

Irfan Pathan - a winner of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 - said that Afghanistan's batting holds the key for them to go far in the tournament.

"If their batting clicks regularly, they can be a very dangerous side in this World Cup. Their bowling is top quality in these conditions," tweeted Pathan.

Well done Afghanistan on beating New Zealand. If their batting clicks regularly they can be very dangerous side in this World Cup cos their bowling is top quality in these conditions. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 8, 2024

Afghanistan's win sees them take a clear lead at the top of Group C on 4 points. Their net run rate is also at a healthy +5.2. Afghanistan next take on Papua New Guinea on June 14, a side that is still winless.

New Zealand face osts West Indies on June 13.