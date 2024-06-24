Afghanistan pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of cricket, beating Australia by 21 runs in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. This was their first win of over Australia in any format, having narrowly lost out to them in the ODI World Cup last year in India. The win also keeps Afghanistan afloat in the race to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. Afghanistan have pulled off some huge results over the years, but after wins over New Zealand and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup, it is safe to say that they are knocking on the door to become a cricketing powerhouse.

Former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja, who was the mentor of the team during the ODI World Cup last year, had claimed that Afghanistan will become a big team the moment they beat a top cricketing nation.

A video of the same has resurfaced after Afghanistan's famous win over Australia.

"Some of the participating teams have been playing cricket for over 100 years. But, Afghanistan is a young cricketing nation with around 15-20 years of experience. So, all this is part of the journey. During the 2019 World Cup, both India and Pakistan survived an upset against Afghanistan by the barest of margins. You are saying today that they (Afghanistan) are a small team. But, the day they beat a big team, they will also become a big team," Jadeja had said during the ODI World Cup last year in India.

Jis Din Gira Denge, Us Din Ye (Afghanistan) Badi Team ho jaegi



New Zealand 2024 T20 WC

Pakistan 2023 WC

England 2023 WC

Sri Lanka 2023 WC@ACBofficials many more to come#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7CchESeFTB — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) June 15, 2024

After the match, even Australia captain Mitchell Marsh admitted Afghanistan "outplayed us" on a night when his side dropped five catches.

"They're a very good cricket team who play against the best all the time and they have improved a hell of a lot over the last few years," said Marsh.

"We know certainly in these conditions that they are a big danger team. Like I said before, they outplayed us tonight and credit to them."

With one match to play in the Super Eights, Afghanistan and Australia have two points each while India top the group with four.

Afghanistan will face winless Bangladesh in their final game in the Super Eights in Kingstown, St Vincent while Australia, who currently occupy second spot in the group on the basis of run rate, will likely need to beat India in St Lucia to secure a place in the semi-finals.

(With AFP Inputs)