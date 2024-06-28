India's marquee Jasprit Bumrah was caught in an awkward moment after the team qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 final, beating England in the penultimate clash of the tournament on Thursday. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Bumrah could be seen trying to shake hands with the umpire but was made to wait for quite a long time. The official seemed to have missed Bumrah's hand by mistake as he shook hands with other players. The Indian speedster looked baffled as his wait continued.

Considering Bumrah's performances in the T20 World Cup this year, he has been lauded by many as the 'best player in the team'. The video has taken social media by storm, leaving the fans in splits.

Yaar Bumrah bhai aao mere se haath milaa lo #INDvsENG2024 pic.twitter.com/mpIXDKal2E — Sadique (@thesadiqueali) June 27, 2024

As for the match, Jos Buttler-led England won the toss and decided to bowl against Rohit Sharma's India.

Rohit Sharma (57 runs from 39 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 runs from 36 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya (23 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* runs from 9 balls, 2 fours) also played a supporting role in the first inning.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook (25 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) and Jos Buttler (23 runs from 15 balls, 4 fours) were the only standout batters for the Three Lions.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target.

The final of the T20 World Cup is now perfectly set as the clash between the unbeaten sides, India and South Africa, is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday.

