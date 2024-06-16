The Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup is set to get underway from June 19, and seven of the eight teams have already been confirmed. Emotions will run high on June 24, as India take on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup Final. Team India qualified after topping Group A, winning three games and having their final fixture washed out. Bangladesh are likely to become the eighth team in the Super 8, with Netherlands standing an outside chance.

The Super 8s will see India move from the USA to the West Indies. All three of India's Super 8 games will be held in the Caribbean. India will play their opening match of the Super 8 stage against Afghanistan on Thursday, June 20.

Here is all you need to know regarding the Super 8 format, groups and Team India's schedule at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Super 8 Format

The two Super 8 groups had been pre-decided by a seeding format made for the top 8 teams in the rankings before the tournament. However, due to Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka being eliminated, their seeding spots will be taken by USA (A2), Afghanistan (C1) and Bangladesh/Netherlands (D2).

The seeding format was done in order to allow travelling fans to have a better idea of where possible matches could take place in the latter stages of the tournament.

Top two teams from the Super 8 groups proceed to the semi-finals.

Super 8 Groups

Group 1: India (A1), Australia (B2), Afghanistan (C1), Bangladesh/Netherlands (D2)

Group 2: USA (A2), England (B1), West Indies (C2), South Africa (D1)

India's Schedule

June 20: vs Afghanistan, Kensington Oval, Barbados [8:00 PM IST]

June 22: vs Bangladesh/Netherlands, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua [8:00 PM IST]

June 24: vs Australia, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia [8:00 PM IST]