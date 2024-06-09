The 'mother of all rivalries' is here as India and Pakistan gear up for the high-profile clash in the T20 World Cup 2024. The cricket world rarely sees these two neighbours toying with each other on the 22-yard strip. The T20 World Cup clash between them, this time, become ultra special as the contest will be held in New York, a territory that has never seen such a contest unfold on its soil. As India and Pakistan square off on Sunday, one eye would also be on the weather conditions which can impact the proceedings of the match.

According to Accuweather, there's about a 40% chance of rain on Sunday in New York, with about 1 hour of precipitation expected as a whole. There remain single-digit chances of rain during the early hours of the day. The rain chances get into double digits from 8 AM onwards, with about there being 47% rain prediction at 11:00 AM.

Hourly Weather Report: New York on Sunday, June 09, 2024:

8:00 AM: 11 Percent

9:00 AM: 11 Percent

10:00 AM: 15 Percent

11:00 AM: 47 Percent

12:00 PM: 51 Percent

1:00 PM: 44 Percent

2:00 PM: 25 Percent

3:00 PM: 20 Percent

4:00 PM: 20 Percent

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time, with the toss taking place at 10:00 AM local time. It also has to be kept in mind that there's no reserve day in place for any of the group-stage matches in the tournament this time.

After that shocking debacle aginst the USA on June 06, Babar Azam's unit is up for another daunting challenge and this time against their arch-rivals India. Their head-to-head battle against the Men in Blue tilts towards the latter though with five wins out of seven games.

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led India will be entering the contest on the back of a comfortable win against Ireland by eight wickets and what could be more satisfying than skipper Rohit (52 off 37) and Hardik Pandya (3/27) returning to form ahead of a blockbuster outing?

India's bowling unit looks more confident after the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Pandya have delivered fruitful returns with the ball in their tournament opener. The redemption of Rishabh Pant at No.3 has also allowed Virat Kohli to open the proceedings with Rohit.

Kohli, India's superstar with the bat, does not need any introduction when it comes to a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The 35-year-old has smashed 308 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 132.8 against the Men in Green. Hopefully, if he gets going on Sunday then there's looking back for Team India.

This time India's batting has the luxury of four left-hand batters - Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. Their form with the bat will be the key to India's success in the lower middle order.