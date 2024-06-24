India vs Australia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Super Eight: India take on Australia in their third and final Super Eight match in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side is still unbeaten in the tournament. It entered the Super Eight stage after winning three consecutive games and getting one match abandoned due to rain. What followed was two dominating wins from the 2007 champions in two games. On the other hand, Australia won all the four matches they played in the first round of the tournament before starting the Super Eight with a comfortable win over Bangladesh. The side was then handed a shocking defeat by Afghanistan and that sees their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread.

If Australia beat India, the Mitchell Marsh-led side will easily qualify for the semi-finals. However, a loss will put their semi-final fate dependent on the result of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh game that is set to take place on June 25 (IST).

When will the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, June 24 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

What time will the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

