A string of poor performances as an opening batter in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 has triggered a huge debate around Virat Kohli's form and role. Traditionally a No. 3 batter, Kohli has been urged to come down the batting order and get someone like Rishabh Pant take the opening spot alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. There are those too, however, who think that such a move will damage Virat's confidence. Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, speaking on the matter, doesn't think a player like Kohli can lose his confidence.

Ashwin, who isn't a part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup, feels if Kohli is moved down to the No. 3 spot, he might get pumped up and prove his doubters wrong.

"There is no chance for a player like Virat Kohli to damage his confidence. He will say, 'you brought me down to number 3, I will show you who I am.'. That's how he will bat, first of all. I am saying this because I know him," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Though Virat hasn't performed in the three matches he has played at the T20 World Cup, the question of him being dropped from the playing XI doesn't arise. In fact, having had the chance to observe Kohli's physiology, former India batter Robin Uthappa feels the man is still oozing with confidence.

"Virat Kohli's physiology, after the previous match, I saw a glimpse of it. Maybe five seconds. Him interacting with some of the players and talking to the support staff. When you see his physiology, you can tell that man is exuding supreme confidence. And that comes from a place of knowing about his own game and the confidence in his own ability. So, he knows that this is just a blip in the radar," Uthappa said during the chat with Ashwin.