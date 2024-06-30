India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final to lift its second T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday. India posted 176 for 7 in 20 overs after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at Kensington Oval, Barbados. In reply, South Africa were restricted to 169/8.

How much prize money India got after T20 World Cup triumph?

Team India, the 2024 T20 World Cup champions, received a sum of $2.45 million (INR 20.42 crore approx) by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

How much prize money 2024 T20 World Cup runners-up South Africa got?

South Africa, who failed by a narrow margin in the summit clash, took home a sum of $1.28 million (INR 10.67 crore approx).

How much prize money losing semi-finalists England and Afghanistan got?

Both England and Afghanistan, who were knocked out of the tournament after their loss in semi-finals to India and South Africa respectively, got $787,500 each (INR 6.56 crore approx).

When Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27 balls) was going hammer and tongs against the in-form Indian spinners, it seemed Rohit Sharma and his men will have to settle for second place in another World Cup final but they clawed their way back into the game with a lot of help from South Africa.

Eventually, Hardik Pandya, much maligned by his own supporters for past six months, was able to defend 16 runs in the final over to ensure India's first ICC trophy since 2013 and a maiden T20 World Cup crown in the post-IPL era.

The sense of relief and jubilation was evident on the stars of Indian team, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The result was also a fitting farewell to head coach Rahul Dravid. It was the joint effort of Kohli (76 off 59)and Axar Patel (47 off 31) that allowed India to set the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.

(With PTI Inputs)