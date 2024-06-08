United States handed Pakistan a stunning Super Over upset at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. The Group A match at Grand Prairie, Dallas moved to the Super Over after both the teams made 159 in their standard 20 overs. Batting first in the Super Over, USA scored 18 runs against Pakistan's veteran left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir. Seven out of the 18 runs came through extras, thanks to Pakistan's poor fielding performance. In reply, Pakistan could post only 13.

A video after the game went viral on social media in which Amir was spotted giving some crucial advice to Pakistan captain Babar Azam. But the skipper didn't follow as asked by Amir and that cost Pakistan big.

Amir, who bowled the 15th over during USA's chase of 160 in the game, adviced Babar to continue with pace bowling. Babar rather decided to go with spin and brought Shadab Khan into the attack. The spinner ended up leaking 11 runs in the over.

Pakistan had collectively conceded only 11 runs and picked two wickets in the 14th and 15th overs bowled by pacers but Shadab going for runs made USA's case srong in the game.

Muhammad Amir asked Babar to continue with fast bowlers because the batter playing well against the spin but Babar opted to go with spinner and shadab give away 11 crucial Runs

"First 6 overs while batting we didn't capitalise. Back to back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us. Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions," said Pakistan captain Babar after loss to USA.