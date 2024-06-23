Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott reserved huge praise for captain Rashid Khan after the star spinner bowled a superb spell against India in their T20 World Cup Super 8 match. Despite Afghanistan's loss to India, Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for his side as he scalped 3 wickets for just 26 runs in his 4 overs. During the post-match press conference, the journalists bombarded former England batter Trott with questions on the Afghanistan captain. Despite answering most of them, Trott came up with a hilarious response after another journalist posted a similar question.

Trott jokingly asked the journalists if they wanted Rashid to do the press conference.

"Do you want Rashid to do the press conference?" Trott said at the post-match press conference.

On being asked what makes Rashid a special player, Trott said that the spinner is always looking to improve as a player and is a great example for youngsters across the globe.

"I think with all great players, that's a lot of the time it's what they do off the field that's not in front of the cameras and the way they conduct themselves. And obviously, Rash is sitting here and he won't mind me saying, but setting high standards for themselves that take others with them and inspire other people. And work ethic, desire, ability to listen and learn, and always wanting to grow and discover, try new deliveries, and push the boundaries on your own game."

"Sometimes I think as players, and at times I was maybe like this, as a player, you try and hold on to what you have and you don't want to grow as a player, you try and protect what you've got. I wish I had pushed myself with regards to testing my game and pushing the boundaries on what I could achieve as a player. I think Rashid sets a great example for that for all younger players, not only in Afghanistan but around the world and in India and the IPL and across the globe so yeah that's all I can say really and he bowls pretty well as well," said Trott.