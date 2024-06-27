After an unbeaten run in the group stage and the Super 8s, Team India has entered the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. However, the road to the coveted ICC trophy will not be an easy one as they have to face the defending champions England in the semi-finals. This match will trigger many harsh memories for Indian fans as earlier in 2022, Team India lost the semi-finals against England by 10 wickets and missed out on the T20 World Cup title.

Back in 2007, India lifted the inaugural title of T20 World Cup, under the leadership of the legendary MS Dhoni. It was the first time when Dhoni wore the captain's hat and went on to become India's successful skipper. However, former India batter Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has issued a fiery remark against the 42-year-old player.

In a video going viral on social media, Yograj stated that he eagerly wants to see Team India lifting the World Cup trophy, especially when Dhoni is not in the team. He even mentioned that the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma have also issued some statements against the Chennai Super Kings skipper.

"As an Indian, I want India to win. Dhoni nahi hai, phir jeet jayenge (India should win the World Cup now that MS Dhoni is not there). The whole world is saying it. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma are also saying it," said Yograj.

Yograj Singh's Bold Claim: “No Dhoni, India Will Crush Pakistan!” In a fiery statement, Yograj Singh predicts India's triumph in the T20 World Cup without MS Dhoni, fueling heated debates among cricket fans and experts.



[Dhoni, India vs Pakistan, Cricket, Controversy] pic.twitter.com/2MGSDwVY2K — Punjabi Mania (@punjabi_mania) June 9, 2024

He also went on to claim that CSK lost IPL 2024 because of Dhoni's bad deeds. He also accused Dhoni of being "jealous" of Yuvraj.

"CSK lost IPL 2024. Why did they lose? It's whatever you sow, so shall you reap. Yuvraj Singh is the ICC Ambassador, hats off to him! And this jealous Dhoni, where is he? He didn't even shake hands with Yuvraj, and that is the reason why CSK failed this year," he added.

Talking about Team India, Rohit Sharma and co will take on England in the semi-final match on Thursday in Guyana. Earlier in the day, South Africa will face Afghanistan in the first semi-final match in Trinidad.