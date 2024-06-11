Pakistan face Canada in a do-or-die clash in the T20 World Cup with a significant victory needed to keep the Super 8 dreams alive for the Babar Azam-led side. Pakistan were stunned by United States in their first Group A match before slumping to another loss against traditional rivals India. They need to win their two remaining matches and hope that United States lose their remaining games. Even in that situation, the Super 8 race will come down to Net Run Rate (NRR). However, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu believes that Canada will beat Pakistan to put an end to their qualification hopes on Tuesday.

"Definitely Canada, the way they (Pakistan) are playing, anyone will beat them. I am not insulting Pakistan cricket. However, the way they are playing currently, any team will come out on top against them," Rayudu told Star Sports.

Rayudu also criticised the lack of clarity in the approach adopted by the Pakistan cricketers and even went on to say that Babar Azam-led side "has no game plan".

"Of course, I feel they have very little clarity in batting. They are neither playing attacking cricket nor do they have a balanced approach. They are just panicking. They are just searching for fours, sixes and singles. They are searching for everything. No batter is confidently able to stand there and say that if he plays 10 balls, he would hit one or two fours, or take two singles or two doubles. They don't have a game plan at all," Rayudu added.

Squads:

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi.