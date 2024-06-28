India outplayed England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday in Guyana, avenging their defeat against the same opposition at the same stage two years back. Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were too hot to handle for the England batters, with the duo sharing six wickets between them to fire India into the final, where they will face South Africa on Saturday in Barbados. Axar was pretty impressive with his spell of 3/23 as he broke the back of England's top-order, earning praise from fans and experts.

Axar, who is also known by his nickname 'Bapu', was named Player of the Match as he bagged the wickets of Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow.

After the match, fans took to social media by sharing memes to praise 'Bapu' of the Indian team.

Here's how Internet reacted:

Bapu putting England on the backfoot. pic.twitter.com/noooXhs1mY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2024

England caught by surprise because this Bapu is violent pic.twitter.com/8eym46gyvx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2024

Then what about this ? pic.twitter.com/sl25yaUF59 — T20 World Cup 2024 Commentary (@T20WorldCupClub) June 27, 2024

Axar Pate the Bapu chased a British away for real lol#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rl9TCharkR — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) June 27, 2024

Axar patel Bapu has arrived to haunt England once again after ages pic.twitter.com/1fif60lIWv — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) June 27, 2024

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Axar revealed that India skipper Rohit Sharma told his teammates that the pitch in Guyana was very difficult to hit a big shot, especially in the Powerplay.

"I think we could have easily defended at 170. It was a very good score. The way the wicket was behaving, when we spoke to Rohit [Sharma], he said it was very difficult to hit a big shot because the odd ball is spinning and the odd ball is also staying down, skidding on. So that was our thought that 150-160 is a very good score, we can defend it. So, when we made 170, we knew that we made 10-15 runs more and the plan was the same," Axar said.

"Obviously, it is difficult in the powerplay, but when you know that you are getting help from the wicket, then at that time, without thinking much, without doing any extra work, I thought that the more I keep it simple, the easier it will be for me. Because, when we talked in the dressing room that it's not an easy wicket, then after that batsman came and told me that he will charge something else, it's not that easy for me to hit in front, and I couldn't hit from the back foot because the ball was not coming. My plan was to make it difficult for him and force him to think of playing some new shot. So, that's what happened on the first ball. That was our plan," he added.