Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has been on the receiving end of some criticism from fans and former players amid his poor show in the recently-concluded T20I series against England. Azam scored just 11 runs in the two matches that he played, while his glove-work was also questionable as he dropped a few easy catches. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, fans and former selectors have questioned his inclusion in the team. While Azam's performances have not been upto the mark, the experts also suggested that the 25-year-old is out of shape to play at the highest level.

Amid the ongoing criticism, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has defended the youngster, urging the fans to back him and the other players who have been selected for the T20 World Cup.

"When we don't select a player, you ask us why we did not select him. And then, when we select him, you ask us why he was selected. We need to back the players who have been selected," Babar said in a press conference.

In the fourth and final T20I at The Oval, Azam looked visibly dejected during one of the drink breaks, having dropped a few catches. However, Babar went up to him and consoled the youngster. His gesture has gone viral on social media.

Azam isn't the only player who is going through a rough patch going into the T20 World Cup. Even captain Babar and star keeper-batter Mohmmad Rizwan have come under scrutiny for their batting strike-rate.

Pakistan would need a massive turnaround to get out of their T20 World Cup group.

They are placed in Group A alongside arch-rival India, Canada, USA and Ireland. The Men in Green will begin their campaign against the co-hosts USA on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.