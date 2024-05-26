Hardik Pandya's troubles just don't seem to be ending. The India all-rounder had a torrid Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season where he was constantly abused and booed for replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain. Hardik's performances with the bat and the ball on the field also left much to desire. As the veteran cricketer now prepares for the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, he couldn't be spotted among the first batch of players that left for the campaign in the USA and West Indies.

Indian cricketers, led by skipper Rohit, were spotted at the airport as they arrived to fly to the USA and West Indies for the showpiece event. Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant were among the players spotted. but Hardik couldn't be seen.

In the pictures shared by the BCCI on social media, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj could also be spotted, along with Hardik's Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav. But, the MI skipper was nowhere to be found.

The BCCI decided to send the first batch of players, who weren't involved in the IPL 2024 playoffs, early on Saturday while the others would leave later after the final. Hardik, technically, should've been a part of the group. But, he wasn't there.

Fans on social media have been wondering whether Hardik's absence from the first-batch departures has anything to do with the rumours floating about his personal life.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Divorce Rumours:

Speculations are rife that all is not well between the couple. These speculations were triggered after Natasa removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle. People added fuel to the fire after "Natasa and Hardik separated" went viral on Reddit where the user questioned her absence from IPL 2024 matches and pointed out that she has not posted any picture with Hardik in the recent past.

While the rumours have been doing the rounds on social media, nothing official has yet been communicated from either Hardik or Natasa's side. As a result, it remains nothing more than mere speculation at the moment.

Coming to Natasa's Instagram page, there still exists pictures of her and Hardik along with the rest of the cricketer's family. As a result, the reports of Natasa deleting all pictures with Hardik are not true.