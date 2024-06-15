Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has launched a scathing attack on the senior members of the team, following the side's elimination from the T20 World Cup. In a viral rant, Shehzad has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to get rid of senior players, including captain Babar Azam, star pacer Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. Shehzad suggested that the players have been given enough time to perform and improve, but their hasn't been any improvement.

Shehzad also accused Babar of indulging in groupism within the team to protect his teammates cum close friends.

"For the past 4-5 years, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf have been playing regularly for Pakistan. They've been given ample time to perform. Because of the groupism in the team, they've been defending each other and saying 'we are learning from our mistakes'. What are you exactly learning? You needed to win by a big margin to improve your net run rate against Canada. However, Rizwan scored the slowest fifty. Babar also played a slow knock. Pakistan cricket has been ruined due to personal milestones. You speak about leadership, but you don't have any. You are just a social media king. You got 4-5 years to improve, but you didn't win us anything. Your fitness levels are also not upto the mark. You guys are playing politics in the team. Your are not in your peak anymore, instead your cricket in declining," Shehzad said during a chat on Geo News.

Shehzad told PCB to take strict actions against Babar and co, instead the putting the blame on young players who haven't been given enough time to settle.

"You are only good at making friendships. Since becoming the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has made two big blunders. First, by re-appointing Babar as captain. Secondly, making Wahab Riaz as chief selector. He has been very unprofessionalism in his decision making and management. You'll be forced not to remove these 7-8 players who have been part of groupism within the team. If you don't make crackdown on these players, it will be harsh on those who will get sacked," he added.

Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup after USA's game against Ireland was washed out due to rain.