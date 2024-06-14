Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: A win for Afghanistan against Papua New Guinea would send them through to the Super 8 of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and crush New Zealand hopes in the process. After thumping wins over New Zealand and Uganda, Afghanistan will regain top spot in Group C with a win. Afghanistan currently boast the top run-scorer and the top wicket-taker of the tournament - Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Papua New Guinea are yet to win, losing narrowly against co-hosts West Indies, and then to Uganda. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Afghanistan are absolutely flying in their group and now gear up to take on Papua New Guinea. The Afghans started their campaign with a dominant win against Uganda and then breezed past the Kiwis like it was nothing. The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran has been sensational, notching up their highest opening partnership in the first game, with Gurbaz emerging as one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament with two brilliant fifties. However, there's a bit of an over-reliance on the openers, and players like Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, and Azmatullah Omarzai need to step up more. Their bowling has been fantastic, with the pacers stealing the show. Fazalhaq Farooqi kicked off the campaign with a magnificent five-wicket haul and followed it up with a four-fer. Naveen-ul-Haq and Omarzai have provided excellent support. As for the spin attack, having the trio of Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad guarantees a tough challenge for any opposition, especially on these wickets. Not to forget, they also have Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their ranks. A victory here will almost confirm their place in the Super-8 stage, with a game to spare. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea gave a tough fight to the hosts in their first game, making West Indies work hard for their win. However, their follow-up performance was poor, losing to Uganda and further denting their qualification hopes. Batting has been a concern, with heavy reliance on Tony Ura, skipper Assad Vala, and Sese Bau to score the bulk of the runs. They will need a lot more from Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, and Kipling Doriga to challenge the Afghan attack. The bowling, though, has been impressive, with Alei Nao, Norman Vanua, and Chad Soper all showcasing their skills, almost defending the lowest total in a World Cup game in their last match. John Kariko, Vala, and Amini are consistent spinners who can trouble any batting lineup. As PNG gears up for this crucial clash, they know the stakes are high. A win is essential to keep their tournament hopes alive, while Afghanistan aims to continue their unbeaten streak and secure a spot in the Super-8. The excitement is palpable, will PNG pull off a stunning upset, or will the Afghan dominance continue? Let's find out together.