Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: A win for Afghanistan against Papua New Guinea would send them through to the Super 8 of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and crush New Zealand hopes in the process. After thumping wins over New Zealand and Uganda, Afghanistan will regain top spot in Group C with a win. Afghanistan currently boast the top run-scorer and the top wicket-taker of the tournament - Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Papua New Guinea are yet to win, losing narrowly against co-hosts West Indies, and then to Uganda. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)