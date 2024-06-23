Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Streaming: Australia take on Afghanistan in the Super 8, hoping to all but seal their place in the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. On the other hand, after a crushing 47-run loss to India, Afghanistan cannot avoid another loss to keep their semi-final hopes intact. The Asian nation will need to provide Rahmanullah Gurbaz with more support in batting, which has been their big weakness. Australia are firing on all cylinders and will look to remain unbeaten in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

When will the Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played on Sunday, June 23 (IST).

Where will the Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)