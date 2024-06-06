The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Saturday had several positive for Rohit Sharma and Co. Rishabh Pant was back in India colours for a long time and he dazzled with a fine half-century. Though Virat Kohli did not play, Pant's innings as well as some fiery bowling from Arshdeep Singh assured the Indian team management that they are moving in right direction. Suryakumar Yadav too did well by scoring a 18-ball 31.

However, the player whose performance was most talked about was Hardik Pandya's. The Indian cricket team vice-captain struggled with form at the IPL 2024. But against Bangladesh, he struck a quick-fire 23-ball 40. Coming to bat at No. 6, Pandya's innings included four sixes and two fours. The highlight was his three straight sixes against Tanvir Islam.

The innings prompted the internet to say that Pandya has left the Mumbai Indians days behind.

WELL PLAYED, HARDIK PANDYA..!!!



40* (23) with 2 fours and 4 sixes - smashed 3 sixes in a row, a great news for India just before the World Cup, in form Hardik will be a great asset for India. pic.twitter.com/RKH31VBPXu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2024

Hardik Pandya :-



For India >>>> For Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/PgiUwtjeAI — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) June 1, 2024

Rishabh Pant reinforced his claim for a berth in India's playing 11 for the T20 World Cup as the first-choice wicketkeeper batter when he made a flowing fifty to guide his side to 182 for five against Bangladesh in a warm-up match on Saturday.

Pant, who was making his India comeback after that horrific car accident in December 2022, retired after making 53 (32b, 4x4, 4x6) on a slightly slow pitch.

But the knock has certainly given him an edge over Sanju Samson in the perceived competition for the wicketkeeper-batter slot.

Samson too played the match as opener along with skipper Rohit Sharma (23, 19b, 2x4, 1x6) as Virat Kohli, who was expected to open, skipped the match after he arrived here only on Friday.

However, Samson, who had a fine run in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, was trapped in front of the wicket for a 6-ball 1 by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam.

There were also handy contributions by Suryakumar Yadav (31, 18b, 4x4) and Hardik Pandya (40 not out, 23b, 2x4, 4x6) as India moved to a competitive total despite not having any single big partnership in their innings.

With PTI inputs