Following a 7-wicket loss against India in the ICC T20 World Cup, USA stand-in captain Aaron Jones said if they had posted a total of 130 then it would be a tough target to chase for 'Men in Blue'. Arshdeep Singh's pace blitz, followed by Suryakuamar Yadav and Shivam Dube's 72-run partnership, ensured India maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they clinched a 7-wicket win over the co-hosts USA in their Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday and secured their place in the Super 8.

Jones was pleased with his side's bowling effort as they made India work really hard for every run. An almighty upset looked on the cards when the world's top-ranked T20I side slipped to 10/2 chasing 111, with star openers Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (3) both dismissed early by Saurabh Netravalkar. Ali Khan then came in and dismissed Rishabh Pant with a magnificent delivery but they couldn't build on that.

"10-15 runs short. If we got 130 then it would have been a tough total, that's how it goes sometimes. The boys were very disciplined and really proud of the bowling unit," Jones said in a post-match presentation.

Jones mentioned that it is time to restructure and said they will hold a few meetings before taking on Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Friday.

"Feels good, this is what we wanted for USA cricket, enjoying it. We will recalibrate now, have a few meetings and come back strong," he added.

The 29-year-old batter said the pitch in New York was a bit tricky and more suited for seam bowling. He also provided a huge update on the captain Monank Patel, who sit out of the clash against India due to a niggle, saying that the skipper will be ready for their last match of the group stage.

"The wicket was a bit tricky, more suited for seam bowling. That's why no spin. Mostly he (Monank Patel) should be fit for the last game, just got a slight niggle," he added.

In their last match, the USA will take on Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Friday, with an aim to secure a berth in Super 8.

