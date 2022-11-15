Pakistan's hopes of winning the T20 World Cup title for the second time were dashed by England on Sunday after the Three Lions won the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ben Stokes guided England's chase of 138, and in the end, Jos Buttler and co walked away with the coveted trophy. The turning point of the game came when Shaheen injured his knee while talking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook. He was then unable to bowl his full quota of overs, and Stokes and Moeen Ali cashed in on the part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed.

After the match ended, Wasim Akram analysed Pakistan's loss, and it was then that the former Pakistan skipper lost his cool when a fan asked a question about Shaheen Afridi. The question was not read out by Akram, but he gave a befitting response.

"This guy, the question that you have asked, it is just misbehaving. If you do not have any respect, you are misbehaving with your own player. You do not have any shame, look what he has said about Shaheen Shah Afridi. I am fuming, I wish you were in front of me," Akram said on A Sports' show 'The Pavilion'.

During the match, the turning point came when Shaheen Afridi was injured after landing awkwardly on his knee while taking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook. This forced him to abort his spell in the 15th over of England's chase.

"I used to tell my team to fight till the last bowl. Try your best. But when the result comes and you have given your best, then it is God's will. But what is not in your hands, the way Shaheen Afridi was injured, no one can do anything about that," Dawn.com quoted Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, as saying.

"And unfortunately, it happened at a time when the match was at a very important stage and Shaheen could have made a difference. I am not saying that we could have won but it was at a time when the game could have been changed," he added.

Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim Jr gave it their all, in trying to defend 137. Rauf, especially, gave a scare to England when he dismissed Phil Salt and Jos Buttler inside the powerplay.

But Ben Stokes ensured that the side gets over the line.

