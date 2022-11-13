Pakistan's road to the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup has been full of ups and downs. While many had written them off, following their defeats to India and Zimbabwe, Babar Azam's men somehow managed to qualify for the semi-finals where they outplayed New Zealand to book a place in the final, where they will take on England on Sunday. Ahead of the final, Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan spoke in detail about the mood inside the dressing room after losing to India and Zimbabwe.

Speaking of the game against India, Shadab said that his teammates gave their 100 percent and Pakistan were the better side despite losing the contest.

"We just wanted to give our 100 percent. We knew if we give our 100 percent, the result will come on our side. And that game, we gave our 100 percent. We didn't finish it but we knew that we are a better side than them," Shadab said during a chat with Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports.

Shadab also said that whenever Pakistan and India face off, it's more than just a game.

"Pakistan-India game is a big game. For us. For them as well. So, we have to try to win that game. Since childhood we also think, doesn't matter about the other things, if we are winning the World Cup or not....we have to beat India. And the same pressure we are feeling now. That's the pressure you carry. Doesn't matter if you are playing or not," he said.

Shadab further added that Pakistan dominated both the games, but somehow ended up on the losing side.

"I think personally, in both games, we were dominating but like the last three balls of the games...like Nawaz was there on both occasions, and after the Zimbabwe game he came up to me and said, 'I tried to forget it. But when I wake up....three balls 13 and three balls three...then I said what have I done'. Personally, I felt we played a lot of good cricket but the last overs, we didn't finish it," Shadab added.