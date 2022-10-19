Two of the finest bowlers in the world in their own category -- Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rashid Khan -- were spotted having a highly engrossing chat with each other, possibly about cricketing affairs on the field, as Afghanistan took on Pakistan in a warm-up game ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s. Shaheen, who is marking his return to the Pakistan team after a long injury lay-off sat alongside Rashid in the dugout during the 15th over of Pakistan's batting.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the two engaged in an engaging chat. The camaraderie between the two was quite visible as Rashid and Shaheen were all smiles during the chat.

Here's the video shared by the ICC:

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan match couldn't produce a fruitful result as rain played spoilsport in the second innings. Afghanistan, batting first, scored 154 runs in 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi were the top-scoring batters for the Afghans, scoring 35 and 51 respectively.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi (2 wickets for 29 runs) and Haris Rauf (2 wickets for 34 runs) were the picks of the bowlers. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan also bagged one wicket apiece.

Batting second, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were unbeaten on 0 and 6 respectively before the match had to be stopped due to rain. A total of 13 extras were conceded by Afghanistan in only 2.2 overs before the rain came downpouring.

Pakistan were 19/0 when the play stopped and the match couldn't resume.