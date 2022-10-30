Ever since Pakistan's defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 stage, the reactions have been coming in. Former cricketers and Pakistan supporters have been giving their takes on what possibly went wrong for the side in the opening two matches against India and Zimbabwe. Analysing the game for Pakistan channel A Sports, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was left fuming when a fan asked a "random" question regarding wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The fan's question was: "Why does Mohammad Rizwan keep wearing lip balm when no other cricketer playing in the tournament is doing so".

To this, Akram replied: ""This is such a random question, where is the subject matter of cricket in this? Are you guys sitting this idle? I cannot answer this crap."

Feel sorry for whoever Rana Irfan is, Wasim Akram is fuming pic.twitter.com/7hm4lB7zcZ — Ghumman (@emclub77) October 29, 2022

Akram had earlier revealed that he was addicted to cocaine. The 1992 World Cup-winner said this in an interview to the Times, according to a BBC report.

Akram said that he has made these revelations in his new autobiography that is soon to be released. Apart from playing a crucial role in Pakistan winning the 1992 World Cup, he also captained his country to the final of the 1999 ICC World Cup and is widely regarded as the best left-arm fast bowler to have played the game.

The 56-year-old said that he started using cocaine while working as a television pundit around the world.

Notably, Akram's first wife Huma died in 2009 from a rare fungal infection.

"The culture of fame in south Asia is all consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to 10 parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me. Huma's last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back," BBC.co.uk quoted Akram as saying to The Times.