The manner of India's elimination from the T20 World Cup 2022 has seen a number of players being singled out for their poor show in the tournament. After winning 4 of 5 matches in the Super 12s, the Indian team suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the semi-final. Be it the team's batting, bowling, or even fielding, there were flaws in all departments. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, in a video shared on YouTube, launched a scathing attack on the Indian team and its players. He also opined that Ravichandran Ashwin should only be playing Tests for Team India.

Ashwin hasn't been in India's scheme of things as a regular member of the T20 side. But twice before the T20 World Cups (in 2021 and 2022), he found himself breaking into the squad. Ashwin went on to play all 6 matches for India in Australia this time, bagging 6 wickets in 6 matches.

Kaneria, criticising Ashwin for bowling overly defensively, suggested that Virat Kohli was right to play him only in Test cricket when he was the captain in all three formats.

"Indian bowlers looked oridnary against England. Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked ordinary, and probably his time has come. R Ashwin should've been played in Australia. He should only play Test cricket. Virat Kohli used to do the right thing by playing him only in Tests. He was right. You are playing an off-spinner that doesn't bowl off-spin. He also bowls defensive deliveries. How can you play him?," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Team India persisted with R Ashwin and Axar Patel as far as spinners are concerned while keeping the only wrist-spinner in the side, Yuzvendra Chahal, on the bench.

Even Axar had a pretty ordinary outing in the tournament, he claimed just 3 wickets in 5 matches and failed to make an impact with the bat whenever an opportunity arose.