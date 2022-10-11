Ahead of the big cricketing showdown at the T20 World Cup 2022, Indian cricketers are putting in the hard work in the nets and practice matches to best prepare themselves for the showpiece event. But, on their off day, the boys are out on a stroll Down Under with the birthday boy Hardik Pandya. Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli shared a picture with Hardik and KL Rahul on the occasion of the all-rounder's birthday on Instagram.

Hardik, who is widely considered one of the finest all-rounders in the modern game, turned 29 on October 11, 2022. On his special day, the Baroda cricketer is out to chill with his buddies and celebrate making the occasion a memorable one.

Virat shared another picture on Instagram where he could be seen enjoying his day off with Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, and Axar Patel.

The Indian cricket team only has a few more days left before the T20 World Cup 2022 will begin. After playing a practice match on Monday, the boys are scheduled to feature in a few more preparatory games before the showpiece event begins against Pakistan on October 23.

India are scheduled to take on Australia and New Zealand in two warm-up games on October 17 and 19 respectively. Having recently beaten the Aussies and South Africa in different T20I assignments back home, the Indian team has arrived in Australia full of confidence. However, there remain a few concerns that the team management is yet to address.

The replacement of Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury, is yet to be named. Though Mohammed Shami is said to be leading the race at the moment, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj aren't far behind.