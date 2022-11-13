Team India had a forgettable ending to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-final. With many factors to work on, the Rohit Sharma-led side will definitely have one thing to cherish and that will be the power-packed performance by their star batter Suryakumar Yadav. The right-handed batter has left a long-lasting impression with a whopping total of 239 runs in six matches. Suryakumar is one of the highest run-scorers in the tournament, with three half-centuries to his name.

The 32-year-old batter has garnered a lot of praise from fans and cricket experts for his exceptional performance. Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar also lavished praise on Suryakumar for being a fearless batter who can play well even in the difficult conditions of Australia and England.

"He has become a totally all-round batter. There was a time when Suryakumar Yadav was known for playing only shots over fine leg. Now his range has increased, his stature has increased. The special thing is that in pressure situations, whether it is Australian or English conditions, which are considered the most difficult for batting, he has gone there and on his first tour itself, he has left his impact," Bangar said on Star Sports.

Bangar further called Suryakumar a "multi-dimensional" player, who will "revolutionise Indian T20 cricket".

"Suryakumar Yadav is a player who will revolutionise Indian T20 cricket. You will have to find more multi-dimensional players like him, just like the England team, which is filled with all-rounders till No. 9 or No. 10. Players who can target both sides of the wicket with their shots, can play the switch hit, reverse sweep, and find unconventional pockets. I feel such players will get more encouragement. The number of options he has, he plays all types of shots. He is an inspiration, and you will get to see more players who play like that going ahead," said Bangar.

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler had stated that Suryakumar should win the "Player of the Tournament" award for the T20 World Cup 2022.

"I think Suryakumar Yadav. I think Suryakumar Yadav for me has been someone who has played with extreme freedom. He has been incredibly eye-catching to watch in such a star-studded line-up. To stand out the way he has is amazing," ICC had quoted Buttler as saying.

ICC on Friday unveiled a list of nine players that are in contention for getting the prize, featuring star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who has been the tournament's leading run scorer with 296 runs to his name, courtesy of four fifties.

The list also features Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, England all-rounder Sam Curran, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.