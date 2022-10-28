The Pakistan cricket team suffered a humiliating defeat to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday that puts them all but out of the tournament. The result triggered a plethora of negative reactions on social media, with multiple former cricketers blaming the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja for the team's disappointing show in Australia. Mohammed Amir, one of the finest pacers to have played for Pakistan, has asked for Raja to quit as the PCB chairman following the team's embarrassing performance against minnows Zimbabwe.

"From day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector (From day one, I said it's a poor selection. Who will take the responsibility? I think it's time to get rid of the so-called PCB chairman who thinks he is the god, as well as the so-called chief selector),"Amir wrote on Twitter as he asked for Ramiz Raja's exit.

Even legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar targeted the PCB after the loss, saying the management 'doesn't have brains'.

From poor application on the ground to questionable team selection, a number of reasons have been cited by former cricketers, experts, and fans of the Pakistan team. Even Pakistan skipper Babar Azam admitted that his team didn't apply themselves with the bat in the match, resulting in a failure in chasing down a paltry target of 131 runs.

"We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. First 6 overs, we haven't used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game," Babar had said after the match.

The result has put Pakistan's semi-finals qualification hopes in serious jeopardy. Having lost their opening match of the tournament to India, Pakistan now stand on 2 defeats from 2 matches and are placed 5th from 6 teams in Group 2.