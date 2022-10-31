Rohit Sharma-led Team India stumbled to a five-wicket loss as South Africa chased down the target of 134 with five wickets hand and two balls to spare. Nothing went right for India with the bat in hand, and it was only Suryakumar Yadav who showed some fight with the bat, taking India's total past the 130-run mark. Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik struggled, as he scored 6 runs off 15 balls. Former India batter Virender Sehwag has said that Rishabh Pant should have played from the first match, as he has the experience of playing in Australia and bouncy tracks.

"This should have been the case from the first day. Rishabh Pant has played Tests and ODIs there, and has performed and he knows how to perform in these conditions. When did Dinesh Karthik last play in Australia, when has he played on such bouncy wickets? This isn't a Bengaluru wicket. I said this even today that Pant should've been in the team instead of Hooda, Pant has the experience of playing here. His Gabba innings is a legend," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"I can only give them suggestion, it's the management's decision. If Karthik is fit, they will go back to him again. But according to me, Rishabh Pant should've been in the XI from the start," he added.

Dinesh Karthik also got injured as he hurt his back during the game against South Africa, and it is not known, whether he will be fit in time for the next match.

Promoted

Team India are currently at the second spot in the Group 2 points table with four points from 3 matches.

The side will next square off against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.