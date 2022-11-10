Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, who has often been involved in social media banters with ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer, got another opportunity to troll Rohit Sharma & Co. As India took on England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval, Rohit Sharma's men came out to bat first. KL Rahul disappointed once again in the mega event, scoring just 5 runs off 5 balls. Even Rohit Sharma struggled to get going and could only score 27 runs off 28 balls. India's sluggish start left Vaughan unimpressed once again.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan questioned India's slow start in the powerplay. He said: "Again I am amazed how pedestrian India start in T20 cricket with the Bat .."

Again I am amazed how pedestrian India start in T20 cricket with the Bat .. #ICCT20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2022

Later, as England scored 63 runs in the first 6 overs, Vaughan tweeted again, highlighting England's attacking start to the chase of 169 runs. He said: "This is how to play a power play".

This is how to play a power play — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2022

As for the match, Hardik Pandya's late onslaught took India's total to a respectable score of 168/6. Both Rahul and Rohit were disappointed at the top. Kohli did score a half-century but couldn't score runs at the sort of pace that he would've wanted to.

If it wasn't for Hardik's pyrotechnics, India would've struggled to score even 150 runs in the match.

With the ball, India got off to a disastrous start, conceding 98 runs in 10 overs. In fact, Rohit Sharma's men failed to bag a single wicket as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales slammed half-centuries to help England chase down the target of 169 runs without breaking a sweat. England only took 16 overs to wrap up the chase.