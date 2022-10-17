West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup, Group B Live Updates: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field against Scotland in the Group B clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday. The Group B clash is being played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Both the teams would look to get off to a good start in the tournament. The Scottish side would be captained by Richie Berrington. The opening day of the marquee event saw Sri Lanka going down to minnows Namibia in Group A. On Monday, another Group B clash would be played between Zimbabwe and Ireland. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Scotland : George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Here are the Live Updates from Group B T20 World Cup clash between West Indies and Scotland, straight from Bellerive Oval in Hobart