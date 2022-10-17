T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Scotland, Group B Live Updates: West Indies Look For Quick Wickets After Opting To Bowl
West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup, Group B Live Updates: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field against Scotland in the Group B clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday. The Group B clash is being played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Both the teams would look to get off to a good start in the tournament. The Scottish side would be captained by Richie Berrington. The opening day of the marquee event saw Sri Lanka going down to minnows Namibia in Group A. On Monday, another Group B clash would be played between Zimbabwe and Ireland. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Scotland : George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
T20 World Cup, WI vs SCO, Group B Live
1 run.
Pushes it through on off, Munsey pushes it to cover. Can he bowl a maiden?
4 dots in a row! Fuller and around off, this is hit to covers.
Munsey now makes room, he is followed, Akeal Hosein darts it through. Munsey works it to mid on.
Both the batters have come out with intent! Munsey looks to play the reverse sweep, this is fired outside off. Munsey misses.
This is very full and outside off, George Munsey fails to jam it out.
PUT DOWN! Tough chance though! That had to stick! Jones yet again uses his feet, this is fuller and on middle, it is driven back firmly towards the bowler. Mayers gets a hand to it but can't hold on. Three dots to end but a good first over for the batting side.
Goes slightly fuller again and gets it to shape back in. Jones works it to short fine leg.
Mayers drags his length back, Jones defends it to point.
FOUR! Two in a row and this is a shot full of confidence! Jones now takes a few steps ahead and makes this into a full toss, he does not look to hit it hard but just times it past cover. The outfield is quite fast and it races away to the fence.
FOUR! Jones is off the mark in style! First boundary of the game! Mayers looks to bowl an inswinging yorker but ends up serving a full toss, it is driven through covers for a boundary.
Some swing for Kyle Mayers! Munsey though plays it well and he and Scotland are underway! Length and on off, it shapes away. Munsey guides it through point and takes one.
Done and dusted with the Anthems and now it is time for the action to begin! The Windies players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by George Munsey and Michael Jones. Kyle Mayers to begin. Here we go...
We are moments away from the first ball! The players make their way out for the National Anthems! It will Scotland singing their first and then West Indies will follow.
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop says it is quite cold and there is a strong wind blowing. Adds it is a long boundary down the ground but the square is shorter. Samuel Badree then says there is good amount of grass and adds it is a hard pitch. Mentions there could good bounce and it can come onto the bat nicely. Reckons there could be a lot of runs.
Richie Berrington says they wanted to bowl first as there might be moisutre. States they learnt a lot from the last World Cup and as a team they will look to work hard and do well in this one. Informs about his side.
Nicholas Pooran says it is a new pitch and they want to see how it plays. Adds they are motivated, they are taking nothing for granted and want to do well. Informs about his team.
TOSS - West Indies have won the toss and ELECTED TO BOWL!