England on Sunday defeated Pakistan by five wickets to win their second T20 World Cup title. After electing to bowl, England, inspired by Sam Curran's three-wicket haul, restricted Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Ben Stokes unbeaten half-century took England across the finishing line, with an over and five wickets to spare. Curran was named 'Player of the Match', as well as the 'Player of the Tournament', for his exploits with the ball.

Here are the top 5 run-scorers of the tournament:

Virat Kohli: The star India batter ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer, despite India's exit in the semi-final. He notched up 296 runs in six matches, hitting three half-centuries at an average of 98.66.

Max O'Dowd: Netherlands' Max O'Dowd was one of the top performers of the tournament, scoring 242 runs in eight matches, including the qualifiers. O'Dowd hit two fifties, averaging just over 34.

Suryakumar Yadav: The India batter was in the form of his life during the tournament. He hit three half-centuries, striking at an impressive 189.6. He scored 239 runs in six matches, averaging just under 60.

Jos Buttler: The England captain played a fine knock in the semi-final, and followed it up with a quickfire cameo in the final. He ends the tournament with 225 runs in bag, including two 50+ scores.

Kusal Mendis: The Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter had an excellent tournament with the bat. Despite his team failing to reach the knockout stages, Mendis scored 223 runs in eight matches.

Here are the top 5 wicket-takers of the tournament:

Wanindu Hasaranga: The leg-spinner played ends the tournament as the leading wicket-taker, having also played the qualifiers for the Super 12 stage. He took 15 wickets in eight matches.

Sam Curran: The England all-rounder ends the tournament with the most number of wickets since the start of the Super 12 stage. He took three wickets in the final, taking his tally to 13 in six games.

Bas de Leede: The lanky pacer played a crucial role in the Netherlands' reaching the group stage. De Leede scalped 13 wickets in eight matches.

Blessing Muzarabani: The Zimbabwean pacer scalped 12 wickets in eight matches, impressing everyone with his pace and bounce.

Anrich Nortje: With 11 wickets to his name from just five games, Nortje had an excellent tournament, despite his team failing to qualify for the knockout stages.