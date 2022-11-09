The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand comfortably cruised into the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The side topped the Group 1 table to earn the entry into the final 4 of the tournament. Now, they face Pakistan in the first semi-final of 2022 T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While the team has performed well so far in the tournament, they have now come to a stage from where the losing side will simply head back to home.

Here is what we think could be New Zealand's playing XI for the game -

Finn Allen: The right-handed batter has scored only 91 runs across 4 matches at a poor average of 22.75. However, his strike rate has been really impressive -- close to 190.

Devon Conway: The southpaw has scored 124 runs across four matches at an average of 41.33. His strike rate is 119.23, which is not impressive considering he bats as an opener.

Kane Williamson (captain): The New Zealand captain has failed to live up to the expectations. He has scored 132 runs across four matches at a strike rate of 118.91.

Glenn Phillips: The right-handed batter is the top run-getter for New Zealand with 195 runs to his credit across four matches. He also has a century to his name and his strike rate in the ongoing tournament is 163.86.

Daryll Mitchell: The right-handed batter has failed to live up to the expectations. He has managed to score only 72 runs across four matches at an average of 24.

James Neesham: Only 37 runs have come off Neesham's bat across four matches in the tournament. Meanwhile, his batting average has been 12.33.

Mitchell Santner: The star all-rounder has picked 8 wickets for New Zealand across 4 matches. He is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, his economy has been 6.43 in the tournament so far.

Tim Southee: The right-arm pacer has picked 7 wickets across 4 matches. His economy in the tournament is 6.35, which is actually impressive considering he bowls in the powerplay for New Zealand.

Ish Sodhi: The leg-spinner has picked 6 wickets across four matches for New Zealand in the ongoing mega event. His economy rate is 6.78.

Promoted

Lockie Ferguson: The right-arm pacer has picked 7 wickets across 4 matches but has been a tad expensive. His economy rate in the ongoing tournament is 8.13.

Trent Boult: The left-arm pacer failed to pick wickets on a consistent basis but still he has 6 scalps to his name across four matches. His economy rate is just above 7.