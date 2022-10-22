Reigning Asian champions Sri Lanka face Ireland in a T20 World Cup Group 1 match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. In the qualifiers, Sri Lanka lost their first match to Namibia, but made a strong comeback to reach the Super 12s. The Dasun Shanaka-led side thrashed UAE, before edging out Netherlands. Ireland, on the other hand, lost to Zimbabwe, but got past Scotland and, notably, West Indies. Both teams have arrived in the Super 12s with a bit of confidence, but will have to stage a huge upset to make the next round, especially with the likes of Australia, New Zealand, England, and Afghanistan spearheading Group 1.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be played on Sunday, October 23.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)