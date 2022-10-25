The T20 World Cup Group 2 match between South and Zimbabwe on Monday saw a rare occurrence of an event on the cricket field. The incident happened on the third ball of the ninth over of Zimbabwe innings. South Africa's Anrich Nortje bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Zimbabwe's Milton Shumba. The batter tried to go for a reverse-scoop but failed in executing it properly. The ball went towards the fine-leg fielder Lungi Ngidi, who threw the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. The keeper threw one of his gloves on the surface, in a bid to throw the ball after collecting, but the ball touched the thrown glove and as per the laws of cricket, Zimbabwe were awarded five extra runs. The penalty was for the ball hitting an object intentionally placed on the field of play.

For a moment, the South African players, including de Kock and Notje, looked baffled. However, soon it was cleared on why the umpire penalised South Africa.

Watch the video here:

Talking about the game, it was washed out by rain without a result, at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Due to rain, the match was already reduced to 9 overs per-side. Zimbabwe scored 79 for 5 with Wesley Madhevere smashing 35 not out off 18 balls and Shumba scoring 18. Ngidi picked two wickets for South Africa while Wayne Parnell and Nortje claimed a wicket apiece.

In reply, de Kock was unbeaten on 47 off 18 balls with South Africa scoring 51 runs off the first three overs when rain forced the match to be abandoned.