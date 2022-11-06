Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh in their last Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup and booked their semi-final spot. Put to bowl first, Pakistan restricted Bangladesh at 127/8 in 20 overs as pacer Shaheen Afridi scalped four wickets. In return, Pakistan chased down the target in just 18.1 overs and five wickets in hand. With this win, Pakistan joined Team India in the semi-final of Group 2. Apart from them, Netherlands defeated South Africa, which ended the T20 World Cup campaign for the Proteas.

Pakistan's entry into the semi-finals flooded the social media as former cricketers and fans posted hilarious memes to celebrate the Babar Azam-led side's victory.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar could not hide excitement and posted many memes to mock Netherlands and South Africa, as they paved way for Pakistan in the semis.

"What a beautiful moment between the captains of Netherlands & Pakistan. They got us into the semifinals. We ensured their entry into next T20 World Cup," tweeted Akhtar.

What a beautiful moment between the captains of Netherlands & Pakistan.

They got us into the semifinals. We ensured their entry into next T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FC13lteSwN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

Yeh hoti hai entry pic.twitter.com/AgqMUqvDDy — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who is known for posting jokes and memes regarding the cricket matches, did not shy away and posted a video with the caption, "Pakistan and Bangladesh fans right now. #SAvNED #PAKvBAN #T20WorldCup."

Following this, many fans also took to the social media and posted memes regarding Pakistan's win-

Pakistan cricket. Believe it or not. pic.twitter.com/hTx0AXaSnv — Switch Hit (@_SwitchHit) November 6, 2022

Pakistan had their semi-final hopes reliant on South Africa stumbling against the Dutch side and this is exactly what happened. After South Africa's defeat by 13 runs, Pakistan outclassed Bangladesh to seal a semi-final spot along with India from Group 2.

Promoted

Coming to Pakistan's match, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi returned career-best figures of 4-22 to lead Pakistan into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a do-or-die clash on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 128 for victory in Adelaide, Pakistan achieved their target with 11 balls to spare and join arch-rivals India in the final four from Group 2. The clash turned into a virtual quarter-final after the Netherlands stunned South Africa in the opening match of the day, a result which put India into the semis.