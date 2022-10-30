The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh was one for the ages and there was high drama on offer. It was Bangladesh who won the match by three runs, but it was not before some high intense drama in the final over of the match. On the final ball of the game, Zimbabwe needed 5 runs to win, but Blessing Muzarabani failed to connect with the bat, and it looked like Bangladesh wrapped up a four-run win. The players had shaken hands, and some of them were even back in the dugout, but replays showed that the wicketkeeper Nurul Hassan collected the ball in front of the stumps while afflicting stumping, and hence it was deemed a no-ball.

With four runs needed now of the final ball, Muzarabani failed to connect with the bat once again, and hence Bangladesh wrapped up a famous three-run win. However, the biggest turning point of the game came in the 19th over as Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan registered a direct-hit to send Sean Williams back to the hut.

Shakib got across to his right, dived and turned around to throw down the stumps at the non-striker's end. Williams was found well short of his crease, and hence he departed after scoring 64 runs.

In the match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, the former won the toss and opted to bat. Najmul Hossain Shanto played a knock of 71 to help Bangladesh post 150/7 in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and although Williams and Ryan Burl tried their best, in the end, the African team was found 3 runs short.